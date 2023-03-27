BREAKING: Police identify ‘transgender’ woman as Christian elementary school mass shooter

The 28-year-old 'transgender' suspect was a former student of the Christian elementary school and was killed at the scene.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) — Nashville police have identified 28-year-old “transgender” woman Audrey Hale as the now-deceased suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Tennessee on Monday.

According to local law enforcement, Hale opened fire at The Covenant School — a private, Presbyterian elementary school — in Nashville at 10 a.m. local time, leaving three 9-year-old children dead, along with three adult staff members.

Hale, a woman who “identified” as a man, was killed by police.

While a motive has yet to be definitively determined, police did confirm that Hale is a former student of the school and that the attack was targeted.

Immediately after the news broke that the suspect considered herself to be “transgender,” social media erupted with speculation about the motivation behind the deadly attack.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson took to Twitter to point out that this attack is not the first time in recent memory that a person identifying as “trans” or “non-binary” has committed a mass shooting, writing:

The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary. The Denver shooter identified as trans. The Aberdeen shooter identified as trans. The Nashville shooter identified as trans. One thing is VERY clear: the modern trans movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also chimed in with her thoughts, questioning whether the medical establishment’s approach to treating people with gender dysphoria may have played a role in the attack.

How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking? Everyone can stop blaming guns now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2023

Other conservatives took to social media to mourn the loss of the young victims, and to plead for prayers for the families affected.

Hallie Scruggs, daughter of a local Nashville pastor was one of the children killed in the shooting on Monday. Horrific. Pray for the families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nh6wmuyuA9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2023

This is a developing story…

Share











