BREAKING: Pope Francis appoints another commission to study female deacons

VATICAN CITY, April 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Pope Francis has reopened the investigation into the possibility of women’s ordination as deacons.

This morning the Vatican released a memo stating that the pontiff had decided “during a recent audience granted to His Eminence Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith [CDF]” to appoint a new commission on the “study of the female diaconate.”

Francis appointed Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, the Archbishop of L’Aquila, as the new commission’s head and Fr. Denis Dupont-Fauville of the CDF to be its secretary.

The ten other people officially named to the women’s diaconate commission are American Dr. Catherine Brown Tkacz, who received a PhD in Medieval Studies from the University of Notre Dame; Deacon Dominic Cerrato, a theologian in Steubenville, USA; Fr. Santiago del Cura Elena, a theologian from Spain; Dr. Caroline Farey, a British Catholic theologian; Dr. Barbara Hallensleben, a German theologian who teaches in Freiburg, Switzerland; Fr. Manfred Hauke, a German theologian in Lugano Switzerland; Deacon James Keating of Creighton University, Omaha; Fr. Angelo Lameri, an Italian professor of Liturgy; Dr. Rosalba Manes, an Italian consecrated virgin and biblical scholar; and Dr. Anne-Marie Pelletier, a biblical scholar from Paris.

According to Joshua J. McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter, none of these people were in the previous commission asked to study the woman deacon question.

“Francis had promised at the end of the October 2019 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon region that he would be instituting a new commission on the issue, but the April 8 announcement had not been rumored and was unexpected,” he wrote.

In March 2019 German theologian Professor Peter Hünermann told LifeSiteNews that, according to members of the German bishops' doctrinal commission who spoke to him, the report of the first Vatican commission on female deacons found that “there is no historical evidence that in the patristics women were ordained as deacons.”

A January 2020 book co-authored by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah – the Prefect for the Congregation of Divine Worship – ruled out the possibility of the Church creating female deacons, a matter that came up at the Amazon Synod that concluded in October.

The “possibility of women being ordained as priests or deacons,” Sarah stated in From the Depths of Our Hearts, “was settled definitively by Saint John Paul II in the Apostolic Letter Ordinatio sacerdotalis dated May 22, 1994.”

“The Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women, and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful,” state the authors, quoting John Paul II.

