BREAKING: Pope Francis to address pro-abortion Clinton Foundation conference on climate change

Pope Francis will kick off the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative two-day conference September 18, by holding a 'special conversation' with former President Clinton.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– Pope Francis is to address the Clinton Global Initiative conference via video link next week in a “special conversation” with President Bill Clinton, in a discussion including “climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children.”

Announced by the Vatican September 14, details of the pope’s involvement with the Clinton family endeavors were revealed. Pope Francis will kick off the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) two-day conference September 18, by holding what was described as a “special conversation” with former President Clinton.

The press bulletin read:

Today, President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton announced programming and participants for next week’s Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting, to be held September 18-19 in New York City. CGI 2023 will begin Monday at 9:15 AM ET with a special conversation between President Clinton and His Holiness Pope Francis via remote link, on what it takes to keep going on the most pressing global challenges of our time like climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children, and the mission and projects of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital.

Pope Francis recently met with Bill Clinton in an un-announced private visit at the Vatican on July 5, at which the two men reportedly spoke about “peace.”

READ: Pope Francis receives Bill Clinton and George Soros’ son in private Vatican visit

The 75-year-old Clinton is famous for his adulterous sexual affair with a young White House intern and subsequent impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice, as well as his adamant support of abortion and same-sex “marriage.”

Greeting the former president warmly, Francis presented him with a statue made at the Vatican which “symbolizes the work for peace,” according to the Pontiff.

While the Pope is providing the opening keynote address at the CGI conference, other speakers and participants include notable left-wing or pro0-abortion politicians and advocates. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer will be in attendance.

Former U.K. Prime Minister and staunch advocate of globalist policies Tony Blair will attend, as will the pro-abortion former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

But other participants previously announced as attending include:

Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, who Pope Francis secretly received twice in 2022

Actors Orlando Bloom and Matt Damon

Kathy Hochul: New York’s pro-abortion governor

“Qween Jean” a trans-“rights” activist, and founder and executive director of Black Trans Liberation

Among the many sponsors of the 2023 CGI conference are the Rockefeller Foundation and Pfizer Inc.

The CGI conference was established by Bill Clinton in 2005, in order to gather “global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, inclusive economic growth, and health equity.”

The CGI website claims that conferences have “made a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.”

The Pope and the Vatican are not without a past relationship with the Clinton dynasty.

According to Henry Sire, author of the groundbreaking biography of Pope Francis The Dictator Pope, Francis reportedly even donated to Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign by pulling money from Peter’s Pence collection. While some rejected this claim as hearsay, Sire told LifeSite in 2017 that the details came from a contact in the Vatican and that “the allegation is quite well known to journalists.”

During the COVID-19 years of restriction, the Vatican hosted Chelsea Clinton – Bill and Hilary’s daughter and vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation – along with with CEOs of abortion-tainted vaccine companies Pfizer and Moderna, the director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pope Francis closed the conference by granting the participants a private, virtual “audience.”

READ: Vatican hosting Fauci, Chelsea Clinton, Pfizer CEO, Big Tech oligarchs at ‘health’ conference

But the CGI conference includes – not unexpectedly, given its naming after the Clintons – strong support for abortion and contraception. Among its endeavors is the “Clinton Health Access Initiative” (CHAI). This works across the world, allowing some 125 countries to have access to specially reduced “medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, devices, or other life-saving health products and services.”

One of the CHAI’s programs is the “Women and Children’s Health,” which – employing oft-used contraceptive style language, ensures that “women have access to the tools they need to safely plan their families to improve health outcomes and economic well-being.”

CHAI boasts of its work to offer “simple and effective interventions…to prevent unintended pregnancies, treat pregnancy and labor complications and save the lives of newborns.”

The CHAI continues:

CHAI has developed an integrated maternal, newborn, and reproductive health strategy to dramatically reduce unintended pregnancies, maternal and neonatal deaths, and stillbirths. This approach begins with reaching adolescents and women to ensure they receive reproductive health education and have access to a range of effective and affordable contraceptive methods. We continue to support women through their reproductive years to ensure every woman can avoid unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections; space and limit births; have a healthy pregnancy and childbirth; and see her newborn thrive from birth to childhood.

The Clinton’s program was first used in Ethiopia, before being then “tested at scale in Nigeria.” Following an even wider roll-out of the contraceptive program, CHAI reported how they saw a “251% increase in average monthly use of contraceptive implants in two years across Cameroon, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia.”

They also lauded a 50% price reduction in “contraceptive implants” due to “a volume guarantee in 69 countries.”

The CHAI’s consistent work to reduce the amount of babies born appears to align with a goal expressed in a letter sent by Bill, Hilary and Chelsea Clinton in July, promoting the upcoming conference. They referred to how the September conference would address “what we can do, not what we can’t,” along with working to “turn the tide on even our most stubborn challenges” – challenges which appear to include pregnancies.

Notwithstanding this promotion of contraception, the CGI conference invites support for their work with a quotation from Bill Clinton: “We cannot build our own future without helping others build theirs.”

This story is developing…

Share











