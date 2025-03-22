BREAKING: Pope Francis to return to the Vatican Sunday

Hospitalized for 36 days now, Pope Francis will finally leave the Gemelli Hospital on March 23 but will require a lengthy convalescence even at the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis will return to the Vatican Sunday, his doctors announced Saturday, but will require two months of convalescence.

In a surprise press conference Saturday evening, doctors leading the treatment of Pope Francis announced that he will make a return to the Casa Santa Martha on Sunday – the Vatican guest house in which he has lived for his entire pontificate.

He will greet crowds from his hospital window and give a blessing, before then departing for the Vatican.

Doctors stressed that he will require two months of convalescence and will be taking medication for some time.

They added that the Pope has been in a “stable” condition for two weeks, and as such they are happy for him to leave the hospital. They also warn about the danger of Francis contracting an infection the longer he remains there.

As such, he will continue with his therapy back in the Vatican, including physical and respiratory therapy. According to the doctors, Francis has recovered from the double pneumonia which he was diagnosed with a few days after being admitted to the hospital.

His voice – so noticeably strained in the only voice recording issued on March 6 – will take time to get back to normal, doctors say. But they attested that it is much improved since the time of that recording.

Doctors stated today that Francis nearly lost his life twice during his time in the hospital, confirming reports which had circulated about the Pope’s condition. Indeed, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who leads the Pope’s medical team, said that when Francis was hospitalized February 14 “presented [with] an acute respiratory failure,” which led to “severe” double pneumonia.

However, Francis was never intubated, his doctors confirmed, notwithstanding the seriousness of his condition.

Doctor leading Pope Francis’ medical team confirms past seriousness of Francis’ condition, incl 2 times his life was in danger When Francis was hospitalized Feb 14 he “presented [with] an acute respiratory failure,” which led to “severe” double pneumonia.

Francis has already been working in the hospital and will continue to work at the Vatican, but with a very small circle of advisers in order to limit the risk of infection. However, doctors say that over time he will return to interacting with larger groups.

His participation in the Easter ceremonies will be decided upon closer to time, depending on his condition. Already though, Francis is due to meet with King Charles III at the Vatican on April 8.

Rumors had emerged in Italian media less than two weeks ago about the Casa Santa Martha being prepared for Francis to return, but Vatican officials downplayed them at the time, saying there were no plans for the Pope to leave hospital.

Throughout the entire hospitalization – now 36 days long – the doctors have been notably cautious and reserved about issuing information more than the carefully prepared medical bulletins.

For many years Francis has assembled a medical team around him, including nurse Massimiliano Strappetti whom Francis has credited with saving his life. It is likely this team who will be handling the Pope’s care on a daily basis, while liaising with the Gemelli Hospital specialists as necessary.

Even before his February 14 hospital admission for bronchitis, Francis’ mobility had been notably declining.

At the December 7 consistory to create cardinals, Francis appeared with a very visible bruise on his chin. The mark was explained by the press office as being due to a minor fall that the Pope had on the previous morning, when he hit his chin on his bedside table.

Then, in mid-January, the Pope had another fall which this time led to his using a sling on his right arm for a few days.

This story is developing…

