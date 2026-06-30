BREAKING: Pope Leo begs SSPX not to consecrate bishops: ‘Turn back!’

'I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!' the Pontiff wrote.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo has made a public appeal to the head of the traditionalist Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) not to carry out the episcopal consecrations planned for tomorrow, July 1.

This morning, June 30, Pope Leo released a letter to Father Davide Pagliarani, the current head of the SSPX, his bishops, priests and seminarians, as well as the lay faithful “connected” to the Society, warning that the consecrations would be a “schismatic act.” [Full letter printed below.]

“I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!” the Pontiff wrote.

“I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification.”

LETTER OF POPE LEO XIV

TO THE REVEREND DAVIDE PAGLIARANI

SUPERIOR GENERAL

OF THE PRIESTLY FRATERNITY OF SAINT PIUS X

With a paternal heart, and aware of the responsibility entrusted to me by the Lord as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, I address you and, through you, the bishops, priests, seminarians and faithful connected to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X.

The Church recognizes the devotion to liturgical life, commitment to priestly formation, apostolic zeal and desire for fidelity to Tradition that characterize many people and communities connected to your Fraternity. This has motivated the attentive and generous attitude that my Predecessors have consistently shown to you.

In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back! I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification.

The Church is open to a path of dialogue and understanding that the Holy Spirit can make possible and fruitful.

I pray for you, because to tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity. May the Lord enlighten your consciences and awaken your hearts. With a sorrowful yet hopeful heart, I feel it is my duty, through the authority received from Christ, to ask you to desist from your intended act. I entrust these intentions to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of Good Counsel.

From the Vatican, 29 June 2026

Solemnity of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul

Developing…

Share









