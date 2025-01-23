BREAKING: President Trump pardons pro-life prisoners

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially pardoned the 23 pro-lifers imprisoned by the Biden DOJ for their attempts to save unborn babies, calling his signing of the pardons a 'great honor.'

Editor’s note: This article was updated once it was confirmed that Trump had indeed pardoned the pro-life prisoners.

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump officially pardoned the 23 pro-lifers imprisoned by the Biden DOJ for their attempts to save unborn babies.

BREAKING: President Trump has SIGNED pardons for 23 jailed pro-lifers! pic.twitter.com/gKWwun0UHs — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 23, 2025

Prior to signing the pardons, Trump commented that none of the 23 pro-lifers should have been “prosecuted,” adding that signing the pardons is a “great honor.”

The now-pardoned pro-lifers are: Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, Rosemary “Herb” Geraghty, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, Paulette Harlow, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Jean Marshall, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, and Calvin, Eva, and James Zastrow.

Earlier in the day, news was shared that the pardons were forthcoming at the “Law of Life Summit” by lawyers representing the Thomas More Society.

Mary Margaret Olohan and Leif Le Mahieu of The Daily Wire reported that Trump would pardon “pro-life activists imprisoned by the Biden Justice Department within days.”

The journalists had maintained that two unnamed sources assured their outlet that the “plight” of the pro-life prisoners is “an immediate priority to Trump’s team” and they will “likely be pardoned within days.”

The news is certain to galvanize attendees at tomorrow’s March for Life, at which Trump is slated to address rally attendees via video. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to speak in-person at the massive event.

Earlier today, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that he had spoken to President Trump about the imprisoned pro-lifers:

“I had a great conversation this morning with [Donald Trump] about the pro-life prisoners unjustly persecuted and imprisoned by the corrupt Biden Administration,” he wrote, linking to the President’s X account. “I urged him to pardon them swiftly.”

I had a great conversation this morning with @realDonaldTrump about the pro-life prisoners unjustly persecuted and imprisoned by the corrupt Biden Administration. I urged him to pardon them swiftly. They have done nothing wrong! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 23, 2025

