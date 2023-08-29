BREAKING: Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial

In a statement to LifeSiteNews at the courthouse on Tuesday, defendant William Goodman urged his supporters 'to forgive the jury, the judge, and all those who witnessed against us, and to pray that they would see how God loves the gift of every human life.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A jury on Friday found five pro-life activists guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and conspiracy against rights. They were immediately incarcerated following the verdict and could face more than a decade in prison for their efforts to prevent women from killing their preborn babies.

In a statement to LifeSiteNews at the courthouse on Tuesday, defendant William Goodman urged his supporters “to forgive the jury, the judge, and all those who witnessed against us, and to pray that they would see how God loves the gift of every human life.”

As LifeSiteNews has extensively reported, five anti-abortion activists – Goodman, Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, and Herb Geraghty – have stood trial over the past week for blocking access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic in downtown Washington, D.C., in a “traditional rescue” in October 2020. Pro-life “rescues” involve activists physically intervening to try to stop women from going through with abortions.

Jury deliberations began in the case on Friday at about 10:30 a.m. and concluded Tuesday afternoon. The court did not meet on Monday.

According to an email from pro-life rescuer Bernadette Patel to LifeSiteNews, the jury asked the judge several clarifying questions during their Friday deliberations, including asking for a definition of the terms “oppression” and “intimidation” under the law. In response, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly allowed jurors to broadly interpret the word “oppress” as any acts that “harm, frighten, punish, prevent, and obstruct.”

Kollar-Kotelly had no comment on other questions pertaining to an incident in which an abortion-seeking woman collapsed in the hallway of the abortuary, and the nature of the procedures undertaken at the notorious late-term abortion facility.

On Tuesday, the jury found all five defendants guilty on all charges. Sentencing has not been determined yet, but each defendant could face up to 10 years for the conspiracy charge and a year for the FACE Act violation, as well as $350,000 in fines and three years of supervised release.

Supporters of the activists have had cause for anxiety over the course of the week-long trial as former pro-life “rescuer” testified against her colleagues, an abortion staffer claimed that Catholicism was compatible with her work, and the judge admonished a Catholic nun who began praying in the courtroom while the witness passed by.

RELATED: Pro-lifers gather to pray as verdict looms in DC FACE Act trial

Last week, Judge Kollar-Kotelly refused to allow the defense attorneys to present the jury with a video filmed in 2013 by an undercover investigator with the pro-life group Live Action, despite the fact that the defendants have said the footage played a major role in inspiring their efforts to stop abortions.

One of the defense attorneys last week notified the judge of a recent appellate court decision siding with pro-lifers in a separate case alleging selective enforcement of the law.

The decision could be a positive indicator for the pro-life defendants if their cases are appealed.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the charges stem from a federal grand jury’s two-count indictment of nine abortion opponents for allegedly taking part “in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services” for blocking access to the Washington-Surgi Clinic.

Lauren Handy, 29; Jonathan Darnel, 40; Jay Smith, 32; Paulette Harlow, 73; Jean Marshall, 72; John Hinshaw, 67, Heather Idoni, 61; William Goodman, 52; and pro-life heroine Joan Bell, 74, were charged with conspiracy against rights and violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for the effort.

Herb Geraghty, a 25-year-old self-professed female atheist who identifies as a man but staunchly opposes abortion, was charged separately for her involvement in the same “rescue.”

READ: Trial to start Wednesday for pro-life activists facing 11 years in jail for trying to save babies

According to a DOJ press release, the pro-life advocates took part in a “conspiracy” to block access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

“Handy, Smith, Harlow, Marshall, Hinshaw, Idoni, Goodman and Bell forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes,” the press release said. “Once the blockade was established, Darnel live-streamed footage of his co-defendants’ activities.”

The defendants allegedly violated the FACE Act when they made use of “physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient, because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services.”

The FACE Act (18 U.S.C. § 248(a)(3)) prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

Starting September 6, the remaining five activists will stand trial for the same October, 2020 rescue in Washington, D.C. LifeSiteNews will continue reporting on these important cases.

As with their colleagues, if convicted, they could each face 11 years in prison plus three years of supervised release and up to $350,000 in fines.

Share











