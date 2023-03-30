BREAKING: Red Rose Rescuers sentenced to jail for ‘trespassing’ at Michigan abortion mill

For our coverage of the Southfield Red Rose Rescue trial, please click here for Day 1, here for Day 2, and here for Day 3.

(LifeSiteNews) – Four Red Rose Rescuers have been sentenced to prison for counseling women at a Michigan abortion business.

Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR, Matthew Connolly, Dr. Monica Miller, and Laura Gies have all received custodial sentences from Judge Cynthia Meagher Arvant.

Fr. Fidelis was given 270 days, 90 days for each of the three charges levelled against him, which he will be serving concurrently. He will thus be in prison for three months. His heroic pro-life witness was recently profiled by LifeSiteNews’ Senior Correspondent Jim Hale.

A witness to the sentencing hearing reported that the judge had called Fr. Fidelis, a priest of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal who has dedicated his life to the unborn, “a fraud in a habit.”

Matthew Connolly also received 3 90-day sentences, which he will serve concurrently. Laura Guis received 2 60-day sentences, which she will serve concurrently. Dr. Monica Miller received 2 45-day sentences, which she too will serve concurrently. When Miller asked to defer the date of her incarceration, so she could attend a cancer treatment follow-up appointment, the judge refused, saying “You knew what you were doing when you broke the law.”

Like their companions Elizabeth Wagi and Jacob Gregor, who received lighter penalties, Moscinski and Connolly were pronounced guilty of “trespassing, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace/interfering with a business” on February 24, 2023 at the 46th District Courthouse in Southfield, Michigan.

Miller and Gies were pronounced guilty of “trespassing and resisting arrest.”

Wagi received 18 months’ probation with fines and 10 days of community service. She was ordered not to go anywhere near an abortion facility or her co-defendants. Gregor got 12 months’ probation with fines. He too was told to say away from abortion businesses and his co-defendants.

A Facebook video has emerged of defence attorney Robert Muise revealing that while two of the six Red Rose Rescuers agreed to probation, four received sentences between 90 and 45 days. According to the video, those given prison sentences have been taken to Oakland County Jail.

The Southfield trial stemmed from a Red Rose Rescue at the Northland Family Planning abortion center, one of three abortion centers owned and operated by Renee Chelian, on April 23, 2021.

RELATED: Pro-life activists assaulted by security guards in Michigan abortion facility

Developing…

