BREAKING: Republicans block motion affirming preparation for Biden’s inauguration

The Republicans blocked a motion from a committee that would have affirmed it was 'preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.'
Tue Dec 8, 2020 - 2:16 pm EST
Pete Baklinski By Pete Baklinski
WASHINGTON, D.C., December 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Republicans blocked a motion put forward today at a Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies that stated that the committee is preparing for the “inauguration of President-elect” Joe Biden as president of the United States.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s motion stated that “the committee affirm that it is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

According to Hoyer, the motion did not pass because it hit a stalemate. The committee’s three Republicans voted against it: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell along with senators Roy Blunt and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The committee’s three Democrats voted in favor of it: Hoyer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding,” said Hoyer in a statement after the vote.

Republicans, however, saw the motion as the Democrats “trying to put them on the spot,” stated Politico congressional reporter Melanie Zanona.

The Republicans’ blocking of the motion comes amid President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election due to what Trump’s legal team says is evidence of voter fraud, which, if proved in court, could tip the election in Trump’s favor.

