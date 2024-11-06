BREAKING: Republicans retake Senate with at least 51-seat majority

By retaking the Senate with at least 51 seats, Republicans have ensured that whatever else happens in the 2024 elections, conservatives’ worst fears about the Democratic legislative agenda will not come to pass.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republicans retook the U.S. Senate Senate in Tuesday’s elections with at least 51 seats, multiple outlets have called, although the full extent of their new margin is not yet certain.

Both the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ report that the GOP has gained two seats over their current majority, with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice winning the seat vacated by retiring Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin, and challenger Bernie Moreno ousting incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

Other highlights so far include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz successfully fending off challenger Colin Allred in a 10-point victory, and Florida incumbent Rick Scott handily keeping his seat. On the flip side, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks defeated liberal Republican Larry Hogan in Maryland, and Democrat Ruben Gallego continues to lead Republican Kari Lake in Arizona. In Wisconsin, another seat the GOP has hoped to flip, challenger Eric Hovde is currently leading incumbent Tammy Baldwin, but the race is currently still too close to call.

“As a new Republican Senate majority, our focus will be to take on an agenda that reflects America’s priorities – lower prices, less spending, secure borders, and American energy dominance,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso of Wyoming said, the Washington Examiner reports. “That is what we will set out to do on Day One. Our new Republican Senators will be instrumental in the success of this agenda. Senate Republicans are focused on getting this country back on track.”

A Republican Senate guarantees that, if former President Donald Trump returns to the presidency, he will have a much easier time confirming judicial nominees and executive appointees, whereas if Vice President Kamala Harris defeats him instead, most of the far-left agenda items she campaigned on would not be able to reach her desk.

Decision Desk is currently projecting Democrats to narrowly retake the House of Representatives 219-216, though most major outlets haven’t called control of the House.

LifeSiteNews’s current electoral map places Trump at 230 electoral votes and Harris at 210, but while multiple outlets are expecting a Trump victory, no official winner has been called.

Share











