BREAKING: Rescue Resurrection members arrested in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC (LifeSiteNews) — Over a dozen pro-life witnesses were arrested this morning in Washington, DC.

Approximately 20 members of Rescue Resurrection, a new group founded by Randall Terry of Operation Rescue fame, were taken into custody outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) headquarters this morning around 10 AM. The pro-life witnesses were there to ask the Trump administration to ban the abortion pill.

One of the protesters, Joan Andrews Bell, who continued to pray the rosary as the arrests began, was thrown into a police van. The rest walked willingly into custody and were processed behind the HHS building before being driven to prison.

They are expected to be released this afternoon.

Several LifeSiteNews staffers were on the scene during the protest and the arrests. There were approximately 40 pro-life witnesses there, including Father Fidelis Moscinski.

Developing…

