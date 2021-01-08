BREAKING: Social media company Buffer cancels LifeSite account for unspecified ‘violation’

Don’t lose access to LifeSiteNews. Sign-up for our free email list. Subscribe now.

January 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Social media management company Buffer suspended the account of LifeSiteNews Friday over unspecified “violation of our terms of service,” apparently in response to pressure from a left-wing Twitter user with a history of attacking this publication.

Buffer is a platform that allows users to schedule social media posts across multiple platforms. LifeSiteNews has been using Buffer to schedule across our numerous platforms for years.

LifeSite received the following message Friday (two days after the company declared it was “sad and troubled by the events unfolding at the U.S. Capitol”) without identifying the alleged violation:

BREAKING: Social media scheduling platform @buffer has banned LifeSite from using its services, citing a 'violation' of their terms of services. Full story to come. pic.twitter.com/XA4lrAlIVa — LifeSiteNews.com (@LifeSite) January 8, 2021

LifeSite has responded seeking clarification. The company says it is looking into LifeSite’s case, and we will update this report upon response.

In the meantime, the move may have been driven in part by Twitter user “scanner darkly,” who in November 2020 got the company to “flag for review” LifeSite’s November 2016 op-ed by Jonathon Van Maren about dictionaries redefining words to appease transgender activists.

Thanks for the mention here. This has been flagged with our team to review and we’ll take the appropriate action as necessary. -Julia — Buffer (@buffer) November 18, 2020

“Scanner darkly” has a history of fixation on LifeSiteNews, frequently “trolling” this website and its authors on social media with accusations of bigotry and other ad-hominem attacks:

your most active writers - @JVanMaren, @doug_mainwaring, @MartinBarillas and @calfreiburger - who is known for spreading lies even after being provided with sources and studies - publish something transphobic for homophobic every single day. what exactly is the purpose of LSN? — scanner darkly (@fuzzybeacon) September 23, 2019

Buffer’s move comes amid a rapid accelleration of conservative censorship by social media, including President Trump, the Walk Away Campaign, and videos taken by Capitol Hill protesters.