BREAKING: Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison on July 1 for ignoring Jan. 6 subpoena

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former Trump advisor and conservative political commentator Steve Bannon has been ordered to report to prison to begin serving a 4-month sentence on July 1 after losing his appeal in a D.C. court Thursday.

Bannon was sentenced in October 2022 to four months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the January 6 Committee.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, “U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington granted prosecutors’ request to make Bannon begin serving his prison term after a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court last month upheld his contempt of Congress conviction. But Nichols also made clear in his ruling that Bannon could seek a stay of his order, which could delay his surrender date.”

After Bannon’s appeal was rejected by a District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals panel, the Department of Justice (DOJ) moved to quickly incarcerate Bannon, saying there was no longer a “substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial,” according to a report by The Hill.

Standing outside the D.C. courthouse, Bannon delivered a powerful message to the entire U.S. Justice Department, mentioning Attorney General Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco in particular: “They’re not going to shut up Trump, they’re not going to shut up Navarro, they’re not going to shut up Bannon, and they’re certainly not going to shut up MAGA.”

BANNON: All of this is about one thing—shutting down the MAGA movement, grassroots conservatives and Pres Trump. Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail. There’s not a prison or jail built that can shut me up. pic.twitter.com/rjTvjHlrzW — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) June 6, 2024

“In the two-and-a-half or three years that we’ve been here, look at the rise of MAGA, look at the rise of Donald Trump,” he challenged the reporters. “If the election was held today… President Trump would win in a landslide.”

“All of this is about one thing: This is about shutting down the MAGA movement. Shutting down grassroots conservatives, [and] shutting down President Trump,” he declared in a strong voice.

“Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail,” said Bannon. “Every poll shows that.”

“There’s nothing that can shut me up, and nothing will shut me up,” continued Bannon. “There’s not a prison or jail built that will ever shut me up.”

“All victory to MAGA! We’re going to win this. We’re going to win at the Supreme Court. And more importantly, we’re going to win on November 5th in an amazing landslide with the Senate, the House, and also Donald J. Trump back as president of the United States.”

