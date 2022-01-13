The high court ruled 6-3 against the business mandate, with all three Democrat-appointed justices dissenting.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses, while upholding another mandate for healthcare workers at facilities that receive federal funding.

In a major blow to the White House’s COVID plan, the high court ruled 6-3 against the business mandate, which was issued in November by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The court’s three Democrat-appointed justices dissented.

At the same time, the justices allowed the administration’s vaccination requirements for healthcare workers in a 5-4 decision, in which Chief Justices John Roberts (appointed by President George W. Bush) and Justice Brett Kavanaugh (appointed by President Donald Trump) joined the liberals.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on challenges to the mandates in a special session Friday.

The court’s Republican-appointed majority ruled that OSHA overstepped its statutory authority with the mandate for businesses and said that the agency cannot regulate COVID-19 as an “occupational hazard.”

“Permitting OSHA to regulate the hazards of daily life—simply because most Americans have jobs and face those same risks while on the clock—would significantly expand OSHA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization,” the majority decision read.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the justices continued. “Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”

And mandating vaccination isn’t the same as regulating fire or sanitation, as the administration argued, the court said: “A vaccination, after all, ‘cannot be undone at the end of the workday.’”

The OSHA mandate would have required workers at business with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or submit weekly COVID tests and wear face coverings at work by February in an unprecedented exercise of federal power. The rule would have impacted more than 80 million workers — two-thirds of the U.S. workforce – amid widespread staffing shortages.

The vaccine policy for healthcare workers affects an estimated 17 million employees at 76,000 facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid programs. That mandate, announced by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) two months ago, requires workers to get their first jab by January 27 and to be “fully vaccinated” by the end of next month. It does not include a testing option.

“The Government proposes to find virtually unlimited vaccination power over millions of healthcare workers. Had Congress wanted to grant CMS power to impose a vaccine mandate, it would have clearly said so. It did not,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissent, which was joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch.

He added that the Biden administration “has not made a strong showing that Congress gave CMS that broad authority.”

The mandates were part of Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 strategy announced in September that also includes vaccination requirements for millions of federal workers and contractors and for the U.S. military. Biden’s mandate for contractors has been halted by lower courts.

The business mandate cases are National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor and Ohio v. Department of Labor, while the CMS mandate cases are Biden v. Missouri and Becerra v. Louisiana.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Share











