BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appears in LGBT-themed Broadway play

(LifeSiteNews) – A Supreme Court judge has appeared onstage in an LGBT-themed Broadway play.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared onstage on Saturday night as a one-appearance-only part of a show called “& Juliet” and stated afterwards that appearing on Broadway has been “a dream” of hers for many years.

According to The Hill news outlet, Jackson said that she “had these two different loves: the law and theater. And so being the first Black woman Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage, that has been a dream of mine for all of these years.”

Apparently, Jackson wrote in her memoirs that in her application to Harvard University, she stated that “I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson starred in a Broadway Musical. ABC reports it was her “lifelong goal” to be the first Black female Supreme Court Justice to perform in a Broadway show. pic.twitter.com/VKy6BHvKmt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

“&Juliet” is a musical in which Shakespeare’s tragic character Juliet discovers that Romeo has had homosexual partners and, in lieu of entering a convent, she goes on a road trip to Paris with her nurse, Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway, and her gender-confused friend “May,” played by a male actor. The show recycles well-known pop tunes and provides Juliet with a male rival for another man’s affections.

Jackson was appointed to the Supreme Court by Joe Biden in 2022, following Biden’s pledge during his 2020 presidential campaign that he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme court, should a place become vacant.

Developing…

