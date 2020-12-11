News

BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Texas voter fraud lawsuit

'May God have mercy on America,' Todd Starnes tweeted.
Fri Dec 11, 2020 - 7:05 pm EST
Donald Trump | Joe Biden
Claire Chretien
Claire Chretien
WASHINGTON, D.C., December 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – This evening, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a voter fraud case brought by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. 

Texas and the states that joined it argued that the above swing states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election. 

Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would “grant the motion to file the bill of complaint.” 

The Supreme Court’s decision is a huge blow to President Donald Trump and his supporters. The Electoral College will officially cast its votes for the president and vice president on December 14. 

The Hill described today’s move by the Supreme Court as “a devastating blow to the long-shot legal campaign waged by President Trump and his allies since his [apparent] electoral defeat.”

