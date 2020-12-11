BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Texas voter fraud lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – This evening, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a voter fraud case brought by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Texas and the states that joined it argued that the above swing states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.

Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would “grant the motion to file the bill of complaint.”

The separate statement from Alito/Thomas is based on their view (not shared by a majority of the court) that SCOTUS is obligated to take up any case that invokes the court's "original jurisdiction." It's a technical issue and says nothing about the underlying merits of the case. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 11, 2020

The Supreme Court’s decision is a huge blow to President Donald Trump and his supporters. The Electoral College will officially cast its votes for the president and vice president on December 14.

The Hill described today’s move by the Supreme Court as “a devastating blow to the long-shot legal campaign waged by President Trump and his allies since his [apparent] electoral defeat.”

May God have mercy on America. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 12, 2020

