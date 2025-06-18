BREAKING: Supreme Court rules states can protect children from ‘gender transitions’ in landmark decision

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Wednesday in favor of a Tennessee law that bans mutilating transgender surgeries and drugs for minors, handing a major victory to conservatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision this morning upholding Tennessee’s law protecting minors from undergoing so-called “gender transitions,” including surgeries and puberty blocking or cross-sex hormone drugs for children under age 18.

The court rejected a challenge to the Volunteer State’s law lodged by three families and a physician – joined by the Biden Administration – who had claimaed that Tennessee had violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.

BREAKING: In a 6–3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court affirms that states may lawfully block sex ‘transition’ procedures on minors The tide is turning against mutilation masquerading as medicine. pic.twitter.com/Fmx4AYaZuO — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) June 18, 2025

The measure, which had sailed through the Tennessee House in a sweeping 77-16 vote, was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in 2023.

It states explicitly that “A healthcare provider shall not knowingly perform or offer to perform on a minor, or administer or offer to administer to a minor, a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of: (A) Enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex; or (B) Treating purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity.”

More than 20 states have passed similar laws.

“Excellent news!” proclaimed Ryan Anderson, Ethics and Public Policy Center president and member of President Donald Trump’s newly established Religious Liberty Commission.

“SCOTUS just ruled 6-3 that states can protect children from sex-rejecting ‘transition’ procedures!

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude. Every child in America is now safer,” wrote Chloe Cole on X.

“Thank you to The State of Tennessee, the parents who never backed down, and every detransitioner who shared the truth,” who is herself a young detranstioner. “This victory is ours!”

WE DID IT! 🎉 Moments ago the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s child-protection law in Skrmetti, 6 to 3. My heart is overflowing with gratitude. Every child in America is now safer. Thank you to The State of Tennessee, the parents who never backed down, and every… pic.twitter.com/JkPFObQL6i — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) June 18, 2025

“Landmark VICTORY for Tennessee at SCOTUS in defense of America’s children!” declared Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti of the court’s 6-3 decision.

Landmark VICTORY for Tennessee at SCOTUS in defense of America’s children! #Skrmetti pic.twitter.com/jqBao5MBNx — TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) June 18, 2025

All six conservative judges comprised the majority, while Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

“This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” noted Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority. “The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best.”

“Our role is not ‘to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic of the law before us’,” said Roberts, “but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process,” he concluded.

