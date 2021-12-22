BREAKING: Supreme Court to hear 2 Biden vaccine mandate cases on Jan. 7

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the government can force healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be jabbed, and the OSHA mandate for large employers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 7, 2022 for two vaccine mandate cases: whether the Biden administration can force large employers to mandate their employees receive COVID shots or weekly tests, and whether the government can force healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be jabbed. The former mandate is set to take effect on January 4, 2022 and it does not appear the workers whose jobs are on the line if they don’t submit to the experimental injections will receive relief from the high court before then.

#SCOTUS will also hear argument on the same day on the Biden administration’s request to enforce a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare/Medicaid funding. https://t.co/xmuTGuAcuz — Amy Howe (@AHoweBlogger) December 22, 2021

Yesterday, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked the Biden administration to respond to appeals asking the Court to block enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule about large businesses, which was given the go-ahead by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Friday, by 4 p.m. December 30.

Phil Kerpen, president of the conservative group American Commitment, tweeted that it appears attorney Steve Lehotsky will argue against the OSHA mandate, calling him an “absolute debate legend.”

Looks like Steve Lehotsky will argue against the OSHA mandate. An absolute debate legend. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 23, 2021

The Sixth Circuit Court on Friday dissolved a stay that had been placed on the OSHA mandate by the Fifth Circuit Court last month.

Moves to force large swaths of the American population to get jabbed with the experimental COVID-19 drugs come in spite of the fact that coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the injections stop infection or transmission, while there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Many Americans remain concerned that the COVID-19 injections currently on the market have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, while some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development. Still others simply consider the injections unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is either just as protective against reinfection or provides even greater protection.

This week, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Boston announced they will join New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in mandating patrons of restaurants, gyms, and other indoor venues show their medical papers in order to be allowed entry and service, as blue portions of the country panic and lock down over the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said the majority of omicron cases in the U.S. have been in “fully vaccinated” individuals. The variant appears to be even milder than previous variants of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China and has wreaked havoc on the world for nearly two years, with government responses to it causing unprecedented attacks on the freedoms of association and assembly. In many parts of the world, these government responses have forced people to be injected with a novel medical product against their will in order to be able to provide for themselves and their families.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal to block New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers without religious exemption, with Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh, both appointed by Donald Trump, providing the deciding votes by joining the Court’s liberals.

Developing…

Share











