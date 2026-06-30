BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds bans on ‘transgender’ males in women’s sports

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that states can prohibit ‘transgender’ athletes from sports teams for the opposite sex, in a major victory for conservatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Supreme Court on Monday upheld bans on “transgender” athletes competing on sports teams for the opposite sex.

“Title IX allows schools to provide separate women’s and men’s sports teams defined by biological sex, and West Virginia has permissibly maintained female sports for biological females consistent with Title IX,” the Court ruled. It also upheld similar regulations under the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The Court issued its opinion today in two cases. Little v. Hecox focused on an Idaho law that prohibits men from competing on women’s sports teams and whether that conflicted with the Equal Protection Clause. A related case, West Virginia v. B.P.J., focused on whether prohibitions violated Title IX. The Court’s three liberal justices joined in parts of the judgement while dissenting on other parts.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion.

This story is developing…

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