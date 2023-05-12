BREAKING: Taylor Marshall announces run for President of the United States

'I am serious. I am running,' Marshall confirmed with LifeSiteNews earlier today via text message.

(LifeSiteNews) — Traditional Catholic author, father of eight, and podcaster Taylor Marshall has announced that he’s running for President of the United States.

“I am serious. I am running,” Marshall confirmed with LifeSiteNews earlier today via text message.

Marshall, 45, unexpectedly broke the news on Twitter on the morning of Friday, May 12, the Feast of Saints Domitilla, Nereus, Achilleus, and Pancratius.

I’m running for President. What do you want to see in a Catholic political platform? Leave a tweet 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) May 12, 2023

“What do you want to see in a Catholic political platform?” he asked his followers.

Marshall previously endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election bid in 2020, during which time he served on the board of Catholics for Trump. He delivered the opening prayer at a Trump campaign rally near Pittsburgh in October of that year. Marshall also went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence alongside radio show host Jesse Romero several months ago.

A former Anglican clergyman, Marshall, who currently resides in Texas with his wife Joy and their children, previously lived in Washington D.C., where he worked at the Catholic Information Center.

Part of my presidential platform; Payday loans and pornography will be illegal. https://t.co/9Xp3HaIDRB — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) May 12, 2023

Marshall is perhaps best known for hosting the Dr. Taylor Marshall Show, which he uses to discuss — from a Catholic perspective — the New World Order, international Freemasonry, the Great Reset, and a wide range of other topics. The public statements of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò are also a frequent point of discussion on the show.

While it is not readily apparent what his approach to domestic or foreign affairs would be, Marshall has often spoken about the need for robust pro-family, pro-life policies. He’s also repeatedly called for the consecration of Russia according to the instructions of Our Lady of Fatima to bring about world peace.

Should we do this? Tax breaks for children? https://t.co/QQv7qQeWbD — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) May 12, 2023

Catholic mothers are the architects of human civilization. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) May 12, 2023

Marshall is the author of over 10 books, including Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within. He’s published works on St. Thomas Aquinas, the Rosary, and the Book of the Apocalypse as well.

In recent years, Marshall has made an increasing number of high-profile media appearances. Just last week, he was a guest on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. He’s also appeared on Jack Posobiec’s program, The Glenn Beck Show and, of course, LifeSiteNews.

This story is developing.

