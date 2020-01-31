News

UPDATED: TikTok temporarily bans pro-life Live Action from video platform

TikTok, which has 800 million active users, removed Live Action's video about choosing life but has allowed a disturbing video making light of abortion to remain.
Fri Jan 31, 2020 - 12:29 pm EST
Featured Image
Lila Rose, president of Live Action, speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at a rally during oral arguments for Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby. American Life League
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

Update, January 31, 2020, 1:38PM CST: Live Action president Lila Rose reports via Twitter that TikTok has now reinstated the pro-life group’s account. The company attributed the ban to “human error” but offered no further details. LifeSiteNews’ original report can be found below.

January 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The video sharing platform TikTok has completely banned the pro-life group Live Action from its service for allegedly violating its “Community Guidelines,” despite allowing others to upload disturbing videos making light of abortion.

Live Action president Lila Rose says TikTok banned them based on the following video, which displays social media testimonies of choosing life and pictures of babies: 

Live Action says it appealed, only to receive a statement that its account “was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.” The statement did not elaborate on the alleged offenses.

Rose also shared an example of the sort of content TikTok does not ban, a video that shows a high-school student beating a latex fetus model, joking that he’s demonstrating a do-it-yourself abortion:

“Live Action’s videos shared baby photos and videos and highlighted the illogic of the pro-abortion movement,” Rose said in a statement. “At the same time, TikTok allows pro-abortion accounts and videos to remain on the platform, videos like this that simulate brutal harm to preborn or born infants. Live Action appealed TikTok’s decision to remove one of our videos and within a half hour our account was completely removed on the platform. No more account, no more videos. This is blatant viewpoint discrimination and an egregious attempt to silence pro-life voices. TikTok should reinstate our account in full and allow all voices on the platform.”

Like most major social media platforms, TikTak has faced censorship complaints before. Last year, it temporarily suspended 17-year-old Feroza Aziz over a video discussing the Chinese government’s persecution of the country’s Uighur Muslim population. 

TikTok reinstated her account and claimed she had been suspended over a different video (featuring a tasteless joke about Osama bin Laden), but the incident was enough to inspire Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to ask the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the company’s conduct.

  abortion, big tech, free speech, lila rose, live action, social media bias, social media censorship, tiktok

Finished reading? Want to make a difference?

You depend on our news reporting. We depend on you. Make an impact today.

Comments

Share this article