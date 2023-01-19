BREAKING: Tony Blair tells WEF digital vaccine records are ‘important’ in preparing for the ‘next pandemic’

'This issue has to do with the technology and the digital infrastructure. I just want to emphasize how important I think that is.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Former British prime minister Tony Blair predicted that future vaccines will require “multiple shots” and called for a “digital infrastructure” to know “who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been.”

Former British PM Tony Blair says that “some of the vaccines that will come down the line will be multiple shots” so a digital infrastructure is needed to know “who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been” this may be used to treat the “unvaxxed” as second class citizens again… pic.twitter.com/0ctyR0RLfU — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 19, 2023

During the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF)’s panel discussion,“100 Days to Outrace the Next Pandemic,” Blair said that “you need the data, you need to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t been. Some of the vaccines that will come on down the line will be multiple shots.”

READ: Latest Twitter files reveal Pfizer chair forced Twitter to censor facts about COVID shots

Blair stressed the importance of putting in place a “proper digital infrastructure” in order to be prepared for future pandemics. “This issue has to do with the technology and the digital infrastructure. I just want to emphasize how important I think that is.”

“Digitization in health care is one of the great game changers,” Blair stated, adding that “we should help countries to develop these infrastructures, which they will need with these new vaccines.”

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 9263 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The topic of the panel discussion was how to get a vaccine to the market within 100 days of future pandemics. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was another prominent figure who took part in the session.

Both Bourla and Blair stressed the importance of scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmaceutical regulators (FDA, EMA, etc.) working closely together to speed up the process of getting a vaccine on the market.

The Pfizer CEO said that working together with the regulators “went magnificently well” during the development of their Covid mRNA injection.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says that their cooperation with the regulators (FDA, EMA) worked “magnificently well” No surprise considering that the former head of the FDA (2017-2019) Scott Gottlieb joined the Pfizer Board in 2019…they get along well I’m sure #wef23 pic.twitter.com/ASv7zuf7vS — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 19, 2023

The close collaboration between big pharma and the regulators that are supposed to scrutinize the medical products may be cause for concern, as there is evidence of possible collusion between the producers and the regulators of the pharmaceutical products.

READ: Former UK prime minister calls for coronavirus digital IDs to prove ‘disease status’

For instance, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb joined the board of Pfizer in 2019, only a few months after his stint as the FDA head had ended.

The so-called “Twitter files” have revealed that Gottlieb pressured Twitter into censoring true information about the Covid shots, a product that his company, Pfizer, profits from.

Tony Blair, one of the most prominent proponents of a biomedical security state, called for digital IDs to track people’s ‘disease status’ during the so-called COVID emergency.

Share











