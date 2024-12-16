BREAKING: Tragic shooting at K-12 Christian school in Wisconsin: at least 3 reported dead, 6 wounded

At least three people, including one juvenile, are reported dead, and six others are reported injured after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday.

UPDATE – December 16, 4:23 pm: In a subsequent press conference, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that the “suspect shooter was a teenage student who attended the school.” He also said that “a teacher and a teenage student” were fatalities in the morning shooting spree at the school. Among the six who were transported to area hospitals are two students listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — At least three persons, including one juvenile, are reported dead and six others injured following a mass shooting incident at a school in Madison, Wisconsin, according to multiple initial reports.

An emergency notice went out on Facebook this morning from Abundant Life Christian School, requesting prayers from the public: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

The suspected shooter, reportedly among the dead, is believed to have been a student at the school.

Gunshots were first heard by local residents at 10:57 am.

“This is something we all prepare for but hope we never have to do,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes during a press conference. He told journalists that his “heart is heavy for my community.”

“I’m feeling a little dismayed now so close to Christmas,” Barnes said. “Every child, every person in that building is a victim.”

According to Barnes, some of the wounded are being treated for “life-threatening” injuries.

It’s unclear when more information about the shooter will be made available.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

Share











