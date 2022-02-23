BREAKING: Trudeau gov’t dropping Emergencies Act early after pressure from Senate

It's believed that the prime minister revoked the act before the Senate voiced its disapproval.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that his government will revoke the Emergencies Act (EA) despite it being approved by the House of Commons on Monday.

BREAKING: Trudeau is ending use of the Emergencies Act.https://t.co/DEN7zzAXL6 pic.twitter.com/1t3maFOdNf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2022

Trudeau had said at the beginning of the week that the EA was still needed because his government was worried about further freedom-oriented activity from Canadian truckers and patriots.

The drastic change in governance comes as the Canadian Senate has spent the last two days debating whether to approve the EA when a national emergency is not present.

Conservative Senator Leo Housakos has led the charge in the Senate, and he gave an impassioned speech today against using the EA under the circumstances.

“This country is deeply divided like I’ve never seen,” Housakos said. “It’s moments like this when the executive branch of government and every prime minister has an obligation to put the nations interests above the interests of himself, his party, and partisan politics.”

Many Canadian Senators are independent, even if appointed by a Liberal Prime Minister, and have expressed growing concerns that they believe Trudeau thinks they are there simply to “rubber stamp” his policies, even if objectionable.

Canadian politicos have opined that Trudeau saw the writing on the wall given the rising anti-Trudeau mood in the Senate and that the PM revoked the act before he could be made to look foolish for having invoked it in the first place.

Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act right as Senators began to speak out on it and as an urgent application for judicial review made its way to federal court today. — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) February 23, 2022

Imagine being a Liberal MP, and NDP MP, a Senator, a Trudeau journalist, who supported the Emergencies Act, who pledged your loyalty to Trudeau above loyalty to the Constitution. Imagine having burnt up your own reputation to support his — only to have him say, “just kidding!” — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 23, 2022

This story is developing, and it is not yet clear what will happen to bank accounts of convoy supporters that were frozen under the EA.

