News

BREAKING: Trudeau gov’t dropping Emergencies Act early after pressure from Senate

It's believed that the prime minister revoked the act before the Senate voiced its disapproval.
Featured Image
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces that he's ending the Emergencies Act.Twitter

Kennedy
Hall
Kennedy Hall
Comments 

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that his government will revoke the Emergencies Act (EA) despite it being approved by the House of Commons on Monday.

Trudeau had said at the beginning of the week that the EA was still needed because his government was worried about further freedom-oriented activity from Canadian truckers and patriots.

The drastic change in governance comes as the Canadian Senate has spent the last two days debating whether to approve the EA when a national emergency is not present.

Conservative Senator Leo Housakos has led the charge in the Senate, and he gave an impassioned speech today against using the EA under the circumstances.

“This country is deeply divided like I’ve never seen,” Housakos said. “It’s moments like this when the executive branch of government and every prime minister has an obligation to put the nations interests above the interests of himself, his party, and partisan politics.”

Many Canadian Senators are independent, even if appointed by a Liberal Prime Minister, and have expressed growing concerns that they believe Trudeau thinks they are there simply to “rubber stamp” his policies, even if objectionable.

Canadian politicos have opined that Trudeau saw the writing on the wall given the rising anti-Trudeau mood in the Senate and that the PM revoked the act before he could be made to look foolish for having invoked it in the first place.

This story is developing, and it is not yet clear what will happen to bank accounts of convoy supporters that were frozen under the EA.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.