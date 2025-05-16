BREAKING: Trump admin to pull COVID jabs from recommended schedule

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary hinted earlier this week that recommendations for COVID shots will change.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will remove the abortion-tainted COVID shots from the recommended schedule for kids, teens, and pregnant women, according to a new report.

The announcement is expected in the “coming days,” according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published yesterday, based on interviews with sources.

“The CDC currently recommends that everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, should receive Covid-19 vaccines,” WSJ reported. “It wasn’t clear if the department is planning to remove the recommendation for Covid-19 shots entirely for those groups, or just suggest that patients talk with their doctors about risks and benefits.”

READ: RFK Jr. promises ‘complete review’ of abortion pill after ‘alarming’ report on dangers

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary hinted earlier this week in an interview with Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk that changes were coming.

“Look, I’d love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another COVID shot – you know, a sixth COVID booster – would help them,” Makary said with a hint of sarcasm during an interview on Tuesday with Kirk. “But that evidence does not exist, and so we’re not just going to rubber-stamp things at the FDA, and I don’t think you’re going to see a push at the CDC to be pushing COVID shots in young, healthy children.”

This story is developing. Check back soon for updates.

Share











