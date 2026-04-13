BREAKING: Trump admin will continue to fly LGBT ‘pride’ flag at Stonewall Monument

According to AP, the administration 'agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ+ and historic preservation groups who had sought to block the removal.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration will continue to fly the LGBT “pride” flag at Stonewall National Monument in New York City after ordering its removal in February.

According to AP, the administration “agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ+ and historic preservation groups who had sought to block the removal. A judge must still approve the deal.”

The monument is located across the street from the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar commonly viewed as the birthplace of the “gay rights” movement in 1969.

This is a developing story…

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