BREAKING: Trump announces he and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C., October 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald J. Trump has announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted earlier today.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself announced in March that he had tested positive for COVID-19, was among the first to send his best wishes to Trump and the First Lady.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus,” Johnson posted to Twitter earlier today.

Nigel Farage, leader of the U.K.’s Brexit Party and a friend and political ally to Trump was also quick to wish Mr and Mrs Trump well.

“Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” Farage tweeted.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is also reported to have sent a telegram sent to the White House expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment.”

“I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus,” Putin wrote in the telegram, according to the Interfax news agency.