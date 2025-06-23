News

BREAKING: Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump posted on his TruthSocial account that a deal had been reached for a 'complete and total' ceasefire.
(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, saying that he considers the conflict officially ended.

Trump’s announcement on TruthSocial came just two days after the United States dropped bombs on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday evening and just a short time after Iran had launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

This story is developing …

