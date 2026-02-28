BREAKING: Trump announces ‘massive’ US military operation against Iranian regime

Operation Epic Fury’s early targets have included the residence and offices of Iran’s supreme leader, the Iranian Parliament, the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency, and Iranian naval bases.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States and Israel have launched multiple “pre-emptive” missile strikes against Iran, targeting both government buildings, military installations, and regime leaders.

Dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” the mission’s early targets have included the residences and offices of Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian Parliament, the National Supreme Council, the Ministry of Intelligence, and the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.

Israel is targeting Iran’s leadership while the U.S. military is currently focused on neutralizing Iran’s missile defense system.

It remains unclear whether Khamenei was killed in the attack.

In an eight-minute video statement released on social media as the U.S. slept, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had begun “a massive and ongoing operation” in Iran, likely signaling that this will be an extended engagement lasting days or weeks.

Trump said that the U.S. will not allow Iran to continue its nuclear program, which he insisted is a threat, not only to the region surrounding the Muslim nation but to Europe and the United States homeland.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.”

“For 47 years the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America,’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and innocent people in many countries,” Trump said before citing a litany of examples of Iran’s deadly international terrorism over the decades.

“We’re not going to put up with it any longer,” he declared. “It is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“This terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Despite constant warnings by the U.S. to Iran to end its pursuit of nuclear arms, “they have attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland,” Trump said.

“For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally – again –obliterated. We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs (improvised explosive devices) to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans.”

“This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said.

The president also warned that there may be U.S. military casualties and deaths, possibly indicating that the military anticipates future retaliation by Iran.

“My administration is taking every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region,” Trump said. “Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill.”

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” he said.

“We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran,” the President continued. “We ask God to protect all of our heroes in harm’s way, and we trust that with His help, the men and women of the armed forces will prevail.”

Trump issued a stern, final warning to the enforcers of Iran’s radical Islamist regime.

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, you must lay down your weapons,” he sad or “face certain death.”

He then directed his message to the people of Iran. In recent weeks, the regime has reportedly killed tens of thousands of its own citizens taking part in protests in the streets.

“The hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump said. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close, within your reach.”

“This is the moment for action,” he noted. “Don’t let it pass.”

Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah of Iran who was ousted from power during the Islamist takeover of Iran nearly five decades ago, took to social media to echo Trump’s message to the people of Iran.

Pahlavi is generally viewed as most likely to become Iran’s next leader if the current regime were to fall.

“Decisive moments lie before us,” Pahlavi said in a video message. “The assistance that the President of the United States had promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its apparatus of repression, and its machinery of killing – not the country and great nation of Iran.”

“Despite the arrival of this assistance, the final victory will still be achieved by us. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish this task in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is approaching,” Pahlavi said.

Meanwhile, phone alerts and air raid sirens are blaring throughout major cities in Israel, with no reports of damage as of this writing.

International air carriers have canceled flights into most Middle East destinations.

Multiple videos posted to social media out of Tehran appear to show people dancing in the streets and cheering after Khamenei’s compound was blown up.

Iran has begun targeting U.S. military bases throughout the region, including Bahrain, the UAE (United Arab Emirates), Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

This story is developing. Check back throughout the day for updates.

