BREAKING: Trump backs new coronavirus treatment using malaria drug

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― U.S. President Trump has just announced that the FDA has approved the use of a malaria drug to treat the Covid-19 coronavirus.

At a press conference today, the American president called the discovery a “tremendous breakthrough”.

“[It’s] a drug called coloroquine, and some people would add to that ‘hydroxy’,” Trump explained.

“Hydroxychloroquine. Now this is a common malaria drug. It’s also a drug used for [serious] arthritis. .. But it is known as a malaria drug, and it’s been around for a long time,” he continued.

“We know that if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anyone. … And it’s shown very, very encouraging early results.”

French researchers reported on March 17 that they had been able to treat successfully the Covid-19 coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Trump said that chloroquine would be available “almost immediately” and would be available by prescription.

The president called the FDA “incredible patriots” and praised FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“I’d shake his hand, but I’m not supposed to do that,” he joked.

At the beginning of his speech, Trump referred to the disease as “the Chinese virus.” He also appeared to blame the Communist Chinese government for covering up the initial outbreak in Wuhan when he said that “if people had known about it, it could have been stopped right where it came from, China.”

He noted that the “whole world, almost, has been inflicted with this terrible virus.”

Trump also seemed optimistic about the development of a vaccine. He said such a vaccine would have to be thoroughly tested to make sure it would not harm people in the long run.