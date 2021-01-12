BREAKING: Trump calls Big Tech censorship ‘a catastrophic mistake’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has called out Big Tech for silencing both himself and many other conservative voices in the past few days, calling it a “terrible mistake” that is “very, very bad for our country.”

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews prior to flying out to Alamo, Texas, the president briefly talked to the gathered media, focusing on the huge and sudden explosion of Big Tech censorship which has seen Trump banned from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as other platforms, in just a matter of days.

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country,” Trump said. “I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time. I’ve been predicting it for a long time and people didn’t act on it, but I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake, and very, very bad for our country.”

“And that’s leading others to do the same thing, and it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger. Big mistake — they shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s always a counter move when they do that. I’ve never seen such anger as I see right now, and that’s a terrible thing, terrible thing.”

Trump also touched on the protests at the Capitol last Wednesday: “And you have to always avoid violence, and we have tremendous support. We have fought, probably like nobody’s ever seen before. Always have to avoid violence.”

As reporters questioned him about what role they thought he may have played in the protest, Trump noted, “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate, and if you look at what other people have said, politicians on a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland, Seattle and various other places, that was a real problem what they said.”

“But they’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, final sentence, and everybody to a T thought it was totally appropriate,” he concluded.

In his January 6 speech, Trump declared that “the media is the biggest problem we have as far as I’m concerned, single biggest problem, the fake news and the Big Tech, Big Tech is now coming into their own.”

“They rigged it like they’ve never rigged an election before,” he continued, adding that the “Big Tech media” were amongst those “who want to deceive you and demoralize you and control you.”

Shortly before arriving at Joint Base Andrews today, the president had spoken to the media outside the White House regarding the Democrat’s second attempt to impeach him just days before former Vice President Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated: “And on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”