BREAKING: Trump campaign declares victory in battleground Pennsylvania

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Minutes ago, the Trump campaign has called the state of Pennsylvania for the president. “We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced to reporters.

Amber Athey, a reporter with The Spectator USA, wrote that Stepien had mentioned that “Biden would have to get 78% of outstanding votes to win. While there are outstanding votes in Philly, Montgomery County, also many votes left in York, Butler, etc.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tells reporters, “we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania.”



He says that Biden would have to get 78% of outstanding votes to win. While there are outstanding votes in Philly, Montgomery County, also many votes left in York, Butler, etc — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 4, 2020

Politico notes that currently 85% of the vote has been counted, with Trump leading Biden 52.2% to 46.7%.

President Trump’s son Eric also tweeted the news, stating simply “We have won Pennsylvania!”

Athey also noted that Jason Miller, senior advisor to the Trump campaign, said the “campaign still feels very confident about Arizona.”

“There are approx. 605k outstanding ballots, which he says are mostly ballots cast on Election Day and therefore skew Trump. Trump only needs to get 57.73% of these remaining votes to win,” Athey continued.

In spite of declaring victory in Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign announced it will be suing the state.

Lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania “are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said,” according to the AP.

“The campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said,” the AP article continued.

“The campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in both states until it is given ‘meaningful’ access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.”