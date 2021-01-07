BREAKING: Trump condemns violence at Capitol as ‘heinous’
January 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In a new video posted to President Trump’s Twitter, the president condemned the breach of the U.S. Capitol yesterday, calling it “heinous.”
“I immediately deployed the national guard to secure the building and expel the intruders,” Trump remarked, vowing that those who took part in the breach “will pay.”
WASHINGTON, The President also said he commits “to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.” “Now congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Trump added.
“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy,” he said.
“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” he continued. President Trump addressed his “wonderful supporters,” saying, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”
“I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,” the president said.
He noted that “2020 has been a challenging time for our people,” with “[a] menacing pandemic that upended the lives of citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives.”
“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high” Trump said, urging that “tempers” “be cooled.”
“Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America,” he concluded.