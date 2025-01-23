BREAKING: Trump orders declassification of JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to declassify documents relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to declassify documents relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

“A lot of people are waiting for this … for years, decades. And everything will be revealed,” Trump remarked as he signed the order.

President @realDonaldTrump signs an Executive Order to declassify the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. files! pic.twitter.com/BHHdjMLrl0 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 23, 2025

This is a developing story…

