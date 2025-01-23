News

BREAKING: Trump orders declassification of JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to declassify documents relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to declassify documents relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

“A lot of people are waiting for this … for years, decades. And everything will be revealed,” Trump remarked as he signed the order.

This is a developing story…

