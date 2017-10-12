Trump pulls U.S. out of pro-abortion, pro-LGBT UN agency

NewsAbortion, Homosexuality, Politics - U.S., Politics - World

October 12, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) – President Trump is pulling the United States out of a UN agency that advocates for abortion, homosexuality, and radical sex education for young children.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has for years pushed for pro-abortion and pro-LGBT topics to be taught to children.

The U.S. is concerned about “mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement this morning. “This decision was not taken lightly.”

In 2016, UNESCO released a report saying children should receive “non-judgmental and accurate information on sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.”

The report called for this to be done “through information campaigns and partnerships with civil society and the wider school community.”

In 2014, UNESCO said an important part of educating children was teaching them to know how and where to obtain abortions and to be tolerant of homosexual behavior.

“Specific policy measures” are needed to ensure that children “learn in school the importance of tolerance,” UNESCO claimed.

In 2010, UNESCO issued guidelines saying “it is never too early to start talking to children about sexual matters” and children as young as five should be taught about masturbation.

“The United States indicated to the Director General its desire to remain engaged with UNESCO as a non-member observer state in order to contribute U.S. views, perspectives and expertise on some of the important issues undertaken by the organization,” Nauert said.

These include “the protection of world heritage, advocating for press freedoms, and promoting scientific collaboration and education.”

The U.S.’s withdrawal from the controversial UN agency will take effect on December 31, 2018.

In April 2017, Trump withdrew U.S. support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) over its participation in China's forced abortion regime.

President Obama cut of U.S. funding to UNESCO in 2011 "after the group admitted Palestinians as full members, following legislation from 1990 and 1994 that mandates such a cutoff to any United Nations agency that gives full membership to Palestinians," the New York Times explained. Trump's move today is a "significant escalation by the United States in its criticism of United Nations bodies."