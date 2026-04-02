Trump removes Pam Bondi as attorney general

Trump announced on Truth Social that Bondi will be transitioning to a job in the private sector and that Deputy AG Todd Blanche will serve as acting attorney general.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is replacing Pam Bondi as attorney general.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that Bondi will be transitioning to a job in the private sector.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting attorney general, he added.

Trump praised Bondi in his post, saying that she “did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.”

“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future,” he said.

Blanche also praised Bondi and thanked the president “for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General” in an X post. “We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing everything in our power to keep America safe,” he wrote.

Blanche, a former registered Democrat, was a personal lawyer of Trump.

Bondi, who previously served as the attorney general of Florida from 2011 and 2019, had a record of defending marriage, pro-life laws, and religious liberty as the top law enforcement officer of the Sunshine State.

In her confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general, she condemned the Biden administration’s surveillance of Catholic churches and its targeting of pro-lifers and parents who spoke out at school board meetings.

During her 14-month tenure as the head of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the agency took numerous actions to protect life and freedom and to combat transgender and other leftist ideology.

Last year, the DOJ dropped lawsuits against state pro-life laws and bans on child “gender transitions,” established a task force to “eradicate anti-Christian bias,” investigated Washington state for a law – now blocked – that forced priests to break the Seal of Confession, and ended the Biden administration’s prosecution of doctors who exposed underage transgender mutilation and helped people get around COVID shot mandates.

It also prosecuted radical abortion activists who attacked pregnancy centers, halted pro-transgender police training, and rescinded a Biden policy that allowed abortions at Veteran Affairs facilities.

The DOJ particularly cracked down on “gender transitions” for children, reversing the Biden administration’s support for the practices and subpoenaing doctors and medical facilities suspected of “transitioning” minors. Bondi pledged to enforce laws protecting children from mutilation and hold medical practitioners accountable for committing the procedures.

The department has additionally opened investigations into California and other Democrat-led states for housing gender-confused men in women’s prisons, and sued them for allowing males in female sports. The DOJ has also launched investigations into prominent Democrats, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegedly lying about the deaths of nursing home patients due to his COVID policies.

At the same time, Bondi’s DOJ faced criticism from pro-lifers for moving to stop multiple state lawsuits against the FDA’s permissive abortion pills rules, which the Trump administration has so far refused to reverse.

Trump reportedly sought to replace Bondi, a longtime supporter, in part due to how she has handled the Epstein files.

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to Bondi last month to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case over accusations that the DOJ covered up information about the late sexual predator and his powerful associates. She was scheduled to testify on April 14.

Trump also recently removed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, another cabinet secretary.

Share









