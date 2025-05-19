BREAKING: Trump says Vatican ‘very interested’ in hosting peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

‘The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations’ between Russia and Ukraine, stated Trump on Truth Social.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the Vatican is “very interested” in hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine toward a ceasefire and “end to the war.”

“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” declared Trump on Truth Social.

He noted that the conditions of the negotiations will only be fully known by the parties involved, Russia and Ukraine.

Trump also welcomed the expansion of trade that he anticipates will follow. Trump shared that Russia would like to carry out “large scale” trade with the U.S. following a ceasefire, adding that Ukraine can be a “great beneficiary” of trade as well.

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations,” stated Trump. “Let the process begin!”

During their visit to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral in late April, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met and discussed a “full and unconditional ceasefire” to forge a “reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.”

Trump afterward declared on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine were “very close to a deal” and urged both countries to “meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’”

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to war during his first Sunday Regina Caeli address, citing the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Pakistan by name.

