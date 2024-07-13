News

BREAKING: Trump shot, survives apparent assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Secret Service hurried away former president Donald Trump, who had blood on his face, as he raised his fist in the air.
Featured Image
 X / screenshot

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

PENNSYLVANIA (LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump appears to have been grazed in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania, in an apparent assassination attempt.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Two people are confirmed dead, one of whom is the suspected shooter, according to the Butler County Police Department. Video circulating on X shows police carrying a body out of the rally.

There “are other 2 other victims being transported to area hospitals,” an Atlantic reporter tweeted. President Biden has yet to make an official statement on the assassination attempt and was at the Saturday night vigil Mass when it happened, according to the Washington Post.

Trump’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Secret Service hurried away the former president, who had blood on his face, as he raised his fist in the air.

“God protected President Trump,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio reacted.

The liberal media immediately began downplaying the attempted killing.

DEVELOPING…

0 Comments

    Loading...