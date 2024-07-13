BREAKING: Trump shot, survives apparent assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Secret Service hurried away former president Donald Trump, who had blood on his face, as he raised his fist in the air.

PENNSYLVANIA (LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump appears to have been grazed in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania, in an apparent assassination attempt.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Two people are confirmed dead, one of whom is the suspected shooter, according to the Butler County Police Department. Video circulating on X shows police carrying a body out of the rally.

There “are other 2 other victims being transported to area hospitals,” an Atlantic reporter tweeted. President Biden has yet to make an official statement on the assassination attempt and was at the Saturday night vigil Mass when it happened, according to the Washington Post.

Trump’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Secret Service hurried away the former president, who had blood on his face, as he raised his fist in the air.

Trump yelling “Fight. Fight,” after getting grazed by a bullet in the ear, an inch from ending his life. No panic. No crawling on his knees to safety. The man stands up, faces the crowd, and yells “Fight.” Historic footage. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/9ERhGJaia0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) July 13, 2024

Emergency room doctor describes attempting to save a man’s life who was shot at the Trump rally: “He had a headshot. There was lots of blood. And he had brain matter there. I got him up on the bench and did CPR, chest compressions, and breathed for him.”pic.twitter.com/uEZCaZK5ny — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 13, 2024

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

“God protected President Trump,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio reacted.

God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

The liberal media immediately began downplaying the attempted killing.

Someone tries to assassinate the presumptive GOP candidate for president. And behold, your media: WaPo: “loud noises”

CNN: “Trump falls”

NBC: “popping noises” pic.twitter.com/xeYRAlWFrM — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 13, 2024

DEVELOPING…

Share











