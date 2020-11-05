BREAKING: Trump team obtains court order, can now observe vote counting in Philadelphia

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Armed with a court order, a powerhouse legal team representing the Trump campaign announced its intention to enter a Philadelphia building where mailed-in ballots are being tabulated after Republican observers had been illegally denied access yesterday.

“The appellate court just issued an order allowing immediate access for our team to observe the voting process,” said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in front of members of the media, holding up the judge’s order.

“Immediate access,” she emphasized.

“We plan on entering that building right now and legally observing the voting process. If there is one illegal vote that is cast, it takes away from the great men and women of Pennsylvania who came out and issued a legal vote,” said Bondi.

Former Florida Attorney General @PamBondi: “We plan on entering that building right now and legally observing the voting process. If there is one illegal vote that is cast, it takes away from the great men and women of Pennsylvania who came out to vote legally.” pic.twitter.com/ZSaveXvWHp — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 5, 2020

“As you know, they have kept us away, thirty to fifty to a hundred feet with a barricade,” she continued. “They had a guy in there wearing a badge, but not a sworn law enforcement officer, keeping people away.”

“This is not a matter for the [Pennsylvania] Secretary of State or supervisor of elections,” asserted Bondi. “The U.S. Constitution — and under the U.S. Constitution, the legislature has the right to make these laws which they have made and a judge just confirmed that they must be followed.”

“Big legal win in Pennsylvania!” exclaimed President Trump in a tweet.

Big legal win in Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

“Democracy dies in darkness”

“Listen guys: Democracy dies in darkness,” said Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s campaign manager in 2016.

“This is an opportunity to shed light on what is going on inside this building. Our observers are going to be six feet behind every person counting these votes,” explained Lewandowski.

“This is a win for every person who has cast a legal ballot in the state of Pennsylvania,” he declared. “We’re going to go in here right now and start watching what’s going on — not from thirty feet away, not from a hundred feet away — from six feet away.”

“What you will see is that Democrats are going to try and stop this from happening. They’re going to appeal this decision because they don’t want the American people to know what’s going on in here.”

