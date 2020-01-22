BREAKING: Trump to be first president to attend March for Life

Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sign the petition here.

January 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – For the first time in history, a U.S. president will attend in person and speak at the annual March for Life that is happening in Washington D.C. on Friday.

President Trump announced today that he will be speaking at the 2020 March for Life on January 24, an annual event attended by hundreds of thousands to protest legal abortion.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life," said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life.

"He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn," she continued.

"From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future," she added.

Trump tweeted today that he will see the "big crowd" on Friday.

See you on Friday...Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

The theme of this year’s March is, Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman .

In a surprise appearance last year via video link, President Trump addressed pro-life advocates at the 2019 March for Life, telling them that "every life is worth protecting" and that he will veto any legislation that crosses his desk that "weakens the protection of human life."

"Today, I have signed a letter to Congress to make clear that if they send any legislation to my desk that weakens the protection of human life, I will issue a veto. And, we have the support to uphold those vetoes. Every child is a sacred gift from God," he said in the pre-recorded video message.

“Today I am very proud to welcome tens of thousands of families, students, and people of all faiths and backgrounds to our nation’s capital for the 46th annual March for Life,” the President said at that time.

Trump is considered by many veteran pro-life activists to be the most pro-life president in history.

As president, Trump has reinstated and expanded the ban on foreign aid to abortion-involved groups (including International Planned Parenthood Federation), banned groups that commit or refer abortions from Title X family planning funds, overturned Obama-era regulations that barred states from defunding Planned Parenthood, and issued rules protecting Americans from being forced to subsidize abortion in government-mandated health insurance plans.

The president has also forcefully denounced abortion, calling attention to Democrats’ opposition to anti-infanticide legislation and calling on Congress to send him a ban on late-term abortion to sign. Most of his judicial nominees have pleased pro-lifers, as well.

In addition, the administration has consistently worked to defend life and oppose abortion at the United Nations, from resisting pro-abortion agenda items and resolution language to affirming that abortion isn’t a human right and promoting abstinence education.

This year, Trump declared January 22, the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision imposing abortion on demand across the country, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

In a proclamation issued yesterday, Trump declared that “every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value” and said that the U.S. “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

He touted his administration’s pro-life achievements at home and abroad.

The proclamation referenced his administration’s efforts to build “an international coalition to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right” and said that his administration would “oppose any projects that attempt to assert a global right to taxpayer‑funded abortion on demand, up to the moment of delivery.”

“We will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad,” he promised.

Editor's note: LifeSiteNews' Calvin Freiburger contributed to this report.