BREAKING: Trump to speak at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON D.C., September 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald J. Trump will address the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast (NCPB) in Washington D.C., this Wednesday, September 23.

The NCPB hasn’t formally announced Trump as their speaker, but a Politico reporter and the advocacy group CatholicVote shared the news on Twitter today.

NEW: On Wednesday @realDonaldTrump will deliver virtual remarks to the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. It will be his first time speaking at the event, which has welcomed Mulvaney & Pence in past years and will honor AG Barr this week — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) September 21, 2020

“A fitting recognition of the President’s and Catholics’ shared commitment to the defense of human life, the dignity of workers, and the freedom to practice our faith,” CatholicVote tweeted in response to the news.

BREAKING: President Trump will deliver remarks at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday.



A fitting recognition of the President’s and Catholics’ shared commitment to the defense of human life, the dignity of workers, and the freedom to practice our faith. — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) September 21, 2020

The breakfast, which this year is taking place online, is a fixture in the Washington, D.C. annual event calendar.

“Each year, over 1,500 people gather in our nation’s capital to pray for our country,” the NCPB website reads.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was raised Catholic but is now evangelical, spoke at the NCPB in 2017.

Earlier this year Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. and is considered by many veteran pro-life activists to be the most pro-life president in history.

In a proclamation issued prior to the march, Trump declared January 22, the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision imposing abortion on demand across the country, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

“Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value,” Trump stated and said that the U.S. “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

As president, Trump has reinstated and expanded the ban on foreign aid to abortion-involved groups (including International Planned Parenthood Federation), banned groups that commit or refer abortions from Title X family planning funds, overturned Obama-era regulations that barred states from defunding Planned Parenthood, and issued rules protecting Americans from being forced to subsidize abortion in government-mandated health insurance plans.

The president has also forcefully denounced abortion, calling attention to Democrats’ opposition to anti-infanticide legislation and calling on Congress to send him a ban on late-term abortion to sign. Most of his judicial nominees have pleased pro-lifers as well.

In addition, the administration has consistently worked to defend life and oppose abortion at the United Nations, from resisting pro-abortion agenda items and resolution language to affirming that abortion isn’t a human right and promoting abstinence education.

Also speaking at the the prayer breakfast will be Los Angeles Bishop Robert Barron and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Barr, who is a Catholic, is due to receive the “Christifideles Laici” award at the event.