BREAKING: Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘part ways’

Tucker was watched by up to 3.5 million people each night and was one of the few cable TV journalists who regularly drew attention to Deep State corruption and transgender ideology.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative media titan Tucker Carlson and Fox News have reportedly “agreed to part ways” effective immediately. Carlson’s last broadcast was April 21, giving the hugely popular host no opportunity to bid farewell to his massive audience.

An announcement from Fox News shared on social media Monday morning stated that “Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.” The news outlet said it “thank[s] him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Noting that Carlson’s last broadcast with Fox News was on Friday, Fox said subsequent broadcasts in his former time slot will be “helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

The news comes after Fox News agreed to an historic settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the conservative media outlet’s coverage of allegations pertaining to vote fraud in the 2020 election.

Carlson isn’t the only major Fox News personality to split with the cable news outlet in recent days. Commentator Dan Bongino also left the corporation on Thursday.

DEVELOPING: CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Share











