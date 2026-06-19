BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard releases docs showing Fauci funded lab research that sparked COVID

‘Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress,’ Gabbard explained.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A trove of communications and documents released by outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard show that Dr. Anthony Fauci “provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research” on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and that Fauci “lied to Congress.”

In a viral overnight social media video already seen by millions, Gabbard announced:

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

According to a statement released by Gabbard’s office (ODNI), the just-released documents “expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating Intelligence Community (IC) assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” said Gabbard.

“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President,” she added.

“I’m sick to my freaking stomach reading Tulsi Gabbard’s declassified bombshells,” wrote conservative online commentator Gina Milan on X. “They laid out the entire treasonous plot: weaponizing the Zelensky phone call to impeach Trump, with Rudy Giuliani squarely in their crosshairs next.”

“This wasn’t politics – it was a straight-up coup by corrupt deep state actors to overthrow the will of the American people,” said Milan. “These people belong in prison for this sh—. Deeply disturbing and downright terrifying.”

In its statement, the ODNI said that the released documents are a result of Gabbard’s yearlong declassification review in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate. “During this process, ODNI officials gathered testimony from multiple IC whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the IC’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’ origins. This unveiled a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying evidence that undermined IC integrity and disserved the American people.”

The statement explains that Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to “assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence”:

Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.

Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.

Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.

Fauci lied to Congress and retaliated against whistleblowers

The ODNI further explained that the freshly released correspondence directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”

The statement from the ODNI also asserts that “Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried.”

The following are examples from whistleblower accounts that Gabbard has referred to the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General:

A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to the ODNI as a whistleblower.

Managers reminded analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted. The message was clear: disagreement with the manipulated finding would derail careers.

Senior leaders allegedly set up roadblocks for whistleblowers, removing anonymity from the complaint process by insisting managers or attorneys be present at ODNI meetings, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

The communications and documents can be viewed HERE.

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