BREAKING: Twitter censors Trump on election night after president predicts ‘big win’

WASHINGTON D.C, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Even as the polls are being counted in the midst of the election, President Trump is still facing Big Tech censorship, as Twitter yet again censored the president’s words online.

Trump tweeted only minutes ago that Republicans were doing well and on course to win: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

However, Twitter placed a warning note on the president’s tweet, saying that “Some or all of the content shared in this post is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Just moments prior to the tweet above, Trump had tweeted that he would be making a statement shortly, saying the night was a “big win.”

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In contrast, Joe Biden also posted a similar tweet recently, with the words “Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.”

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Biden faced no censorship from Twitter and no warning was attached to his post.

Whilst the number of likes and re-tweets is visible on Biden’s post, Twitter has hidden these numbers on President Trump’s post.