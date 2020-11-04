BREAKING: Twitter censors Trump’s retweet of Matt Walsh questioning ballot counting in Michigan

November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — This morning, Twitter censored a tweet shared by President Donald Trump that questioned the integrity of ballot counting in Michigan on account of allegedly 100% of 138,339 newly counted votes having gone to Joe Biden.

Trump had shared the original tweet displaying the ballot irregularity along with Matt Walsh’s comment, “This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning.”

Trump himself had commented on Matt Walsh’s tweet: “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter then blocked the view of the tweet Trump attempted to share, replacing it with the message “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more”.

Twitter users must click on “View” twice in order to see the original tweet.

Walsh had commented on a retweet of Matt Mackowiak’s revelation of the strange Biden ballot dump. Mackowiak tweeted a before-and-after Michigan ballot update graphic.

This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning. https://t.co/CguBRGCRLD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

The graphic shows a starting point of 4,261,878 total votes counted for Michigan, which increased to 4,400,217 total votes after the update.

The graphic also suggests that after the new votes were accounted for, Trump’s votes stayed at the same number - 2,200,902 - while Biden’s votes jumped from 1,992,356 to 2,130,695. This indicates that Biden received 100% of the 138,339 new votes accounted for.

Soon after Walsh’s tweet was censored, he slammed Twitter for it: “This is b*llsh*t. Twitter censored a tweet where I expressed my opinion about the way the ballots are being counted.”

Ben Shapiro also weighed in: “How in the world is Twitter censoring @MattWalshBlog's tweet here? To say that we ought to be concerned about a 100% blue vote drop of over 100K votes is perfectly obvious.