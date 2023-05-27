BREAKING: Two pro-lifers viciously assaulted outside Baltimore Planned Parenthood

Graphic photographs of the aftermath of the incident show one of the men with severe facial injuries, with another picture showing blood on the sidewalk outside of the Planned Parenthood.

BALTIMORE, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — Two pro-lifers in Baltimore, Maryland were viciously attacked outside an abortion facility on Saturday, leaving one man in hospital with a fractured bone in his face, according to local activists.

According to an email by local pro-lifer John Roswell, on Saturday there was a violent, unprovoked attack outside of a Planned Parenthood on N. Howard Street in Baltimore, that left two pro-life men, Dick Schafer and Mark Crosby, assaulted and seriously injured.

Photographs of the aftermath of the event obtained by LifeSiteNews show Crosby with what appears to be severe facial injuries.

Another photo taken outside of the Planned Parenthood shows what looks like are drops of blood on the sidewalk.

A third photograph shows a knocked over ceramic planter, with Roswell explaining that it was here where Schafer was “slammed” against the glass of the building, toppling the planter in the process.

In the email obtained by LifeSiteNews, Roswell wrote that Schafer “is recovering at home,” but that “Mark [Crosby] is currently in the University of MD (Maryland) shock trauma facility” being treated for his injuries.

“He is in good spirits,” Roswell relayed in the email.

Detailing the extent of the injuries, Roswell wrote that Crosby’s “plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured,” and that he “is bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal.”

Outlining the attack, Roswell’s email states that the assailant had initially asked one of the Planned Parenthood escorts (referred to by Roswell as “deathscorts”) to hold his drink before lunging at Schafer “who believes his back was turned at that time to the assailant.”

“Mark, who was in the street, tried to go to Dick’s aid and was hit in the face, knocking him on the ground and the man then kicked him in the head,” Roswell added in the email.

According to Roswell, it was then that a client from nearby pro-life pregnancy center Options @328 Baltimore “screamed,” prompting a nurse from that facility to come to the aid of the men.

Speaking to LifeSiteNews over the phone, Roswell confirmed the details of his email, and asked that pro-lifers keep Crosby and all pro-lifers in Baltimore in their prayers.

Roswell also told LifeSiteNews that in his experience as a pro-life sidewalk activist, the presence of “deathscorts” has only sought to embolden pro-abortion activists to violence.

According to Roswell, while pro-abortion violence against pro-lifers is not uncommon, such events happen significantly more often when an abortion facility escort is present.

Saturday’s attack is just one of a spate of assaults against pro-lifers in recent weeks.

In mid-May, video footage from New York City went viral online showing a pro-abortion professor harassing’s two pro-life students at Hunter College, before vandalizing their pro-life display.

Shortly thereafter, additional footage of the same professor emerged showing her putting a machete to the throat of a New York Post reporter who was attempting to seek comment from her in regards to her attack on the pro-life students.

