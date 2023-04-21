BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill mifepristone

The pro-abortion ruling, which was not explained, was decided in a 7-2 vote, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito being the dissenting voices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– After pushing back its decision earlier in the week, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled Friday to, at least temporarily, preserve access to abortion-inducing pill mifepristone as a lawsuit against the drug works its way through the federal court system.

The pro-abortion ruling, which was not explained, was decided in a 7-2 vote, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito as the dissenting voices.

The case reached the nation’s highest court after U.S. District Judge Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on April 7 in Amarillo, Texas issued an order suspending the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) approval of mifepristone, finding the agency did not adequately investigate its long-term effects. The same day, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled in Spokane, Washington that the pill should remain on the market in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.

The Biden administration challenged the ruling, and a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals partially blocked Kacsmaryk’s decision, ruling that mifepristone should remain available but keeping suspended the administration’s approval of dispensing it via the mail. The administration then asked the nation’s highest court to step in.

Despite widespread accessibility, evidence shows that abortion pills carry specific risks for the mothers who take them (on top of being lethal to their preborn children), especially when the standards for taking them continue to be relaxed.

A 2020 open letter from a coalition of pro-life groups to then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the FDA’s own adverse reporting system says the “abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths. Adverse events are notoriously underreported to the FDA, and as of 2016, the FDA only requires abortion pill manufacturers to report maternal deaths.”

Pro-lifers warn that with the Biden administration completely eliminating requirements that abortion pills be taken under any medical supervision or with medical support close by, those events are certain to increase.

Yet the White House and the abortion lobby have determined that, with the fall of Roe v. Wade last summer, easy distribution of abortion pills will be one of their chief methods of preserving abortion “access.” In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 has led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, but the chemical abortion business has “surged,” with 64 percent of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol.

Other left-wing strategies to promote abortion “access” include legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, attempting to enshrine “rights” to the practice in state constitutions, and attempting to construct new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the Roe status quo by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws. Democrats currently lack the votes to do so, but whether they get those votes is sure to be one of the major issues of the 2024 elections.

