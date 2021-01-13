BREAKING: U.S. House votes to impeach President Trump a second time

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to impeach President Donald J. Trump. He is now the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Ten Republican members joined all 222 Democrats in voting in favor of impeachment. They are:

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. David Valadao of California

The final vote tally was 232-197.

Democrat leadership in the House accused the President of “incitement of insurrection,” claiming that he played a role in protesters entering the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday — an event that turned deadly.

“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” asserted Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during today’s floor debate.

“He must go,” she continued. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”

Although the charges are political, not criminal, the article of impeachment stated that President Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent and should not be accepted,” and that he “willfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol.”

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government,” continued the charge against the president.

Attention now turns to the U.S. Senate, where 50 Republican senators and 50 Democratic senators will vote either to acquit or to convict the president. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly has already signaled that he favors impeachment.

McConnell earlier said that he will not reconvene the Senate until January 19th, one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration, staving off an impeachment trial in the upper house while Trump is still in office.

President Trump is expected to finish out the final days of his term, although an impeachment after January 20 would likely mean Trump could not run for president again in 2024.