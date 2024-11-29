BREAKING: UK Parliament votes in favor of bill allowing doctors to kill their patients

In a 330-275 vote, the UK Parliament advanced the highly controversial 'Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill' that allows doctors to euthanize their patients under certain conditions. There will now be a third reading.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — The British Parliament has voted in favor of a bill permitting doctors to help patients kill themselves.

In a 330-275 vote, the UK Parliament advanced proposed highly controversial assisted dying legislation, the ‘Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill’ that allows doctors to euthanize their patients under certain conditions. There will now be a third reading.

The outcome of the vote was unclear beforehand, as the bill was highly contested and faced opposition across party lines. The vote was considered a matter of conscience, meaning that MPs were not expected to vote alongside their party’s position. Former Conservative leader Rishi Sunak voted for the measure whereas the new leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, voted against it.

The bill, first introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, allows adults who are estimated to have less than six months to live the option to kill themselves with the help of doctors. According to the proposed legislation, two doctors and one judge need to approve each case.

The bill will now move on to a third reading—the committee and report stages—where it will be further scrutinized by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. The bill, with any possible amendments added during this stage, will then be voted on again by Parliament. This process will not begin before April 2025.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting from the governing left-wing Labour Party said beforehand that he would vote against the bill because the UK’s end-of-life care was not formidable enough to support it. According to the parliamentary record, Prime Minister Keir Starmer voted in favor of the bill.

During the debate leading up to the vote, Conservative MP Danny Kruger said that disenfranchised people need to be protected from euthanasia and that Parliament needs to be their safeguard.

“We are the people who protect the most vulnerable in society from harm, and yet we stand on the brink of abandoning that role,” Kruger stated. “The Rubicon was a very small stream, Mr. Speaker, but on the other side lies a very different world, a worse world with a very different idea of human value: the idea that our individual worth lies in our utility, valuable only for so long as we are useful – not a burden, not a cost, not making a mess.”

Sir Edward Leigh, another Conservative MP, said during the debate: “I was really very struck by the comment which was made earlier … that we can’t consider this just in terms of individual hard cases, but in terms of society as a whole. What sort of society are we? Are we a society that loves life, that loves our NHS, that loves caring, that loves the hospice movement? Or are we a society which believes that there is despair? So I will be voting for hope at 230, and I will be voting against this bill.”

Showing that the bill was opposed across party lines, Labour MP Florence Eshalomi also gave an impassioned speech against the proposed legislation.

“Put simply, Madam Deputy Speaker, we should be helping people to live comfortable, pain free lives on their own terms, before we think about making it easier for them to die,” Eshalomi said.

Demonstrating strong cross-party opposition to UK assisted suicide bill, Labour MP Florence Eshalomi gives impassioned speech recounting hospital patient deprived of basic care “We should be helping people to live….before we think about making it easier for them to die” pic.twitter.com/8uzBv9mGBv — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) November 29, 2024

Catholic Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, responded to the vote by saying the bill is “flawed in principle” and Catholics should pray that MPs will eventually reject it.

We are disappointed that MPs have voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill progressing through parliament. We believe that this bill is flawed in principle and also contains particular clauses that are of concern. We ask the Catholic community to pray that members of parliament will have the wisdom to reject this bill at a later stage in its progress. In addition to being opposed to the principle of assisted suicide, we are particularly concerned with clauses in the bill that prevent doctors from properly exercising conscientious objection, provide inadequate protection to hospices and care homes that do not wish to participate in assisted suicide and allow doctors to initiate conversations about assisted suicide. We ask that these voices be heard in the next stages of the Bill to strengthen the deep concerns about this proposed legislation. We have expressed the view, during this debate, that genuine compassion involves walking with those who need care, especially during sickness, disability and old age. The vocation to care is at the heart of the lives of so many people who look after their loved ones and is the sign of a truly compassionate society. It is essential that we nurture and renew the innate call that many people have to compassionately care for others. It remains the case that improving the quality and availability of palliative care offers the best pathway to reducing suffering at the end of life. We will continue to advocate for this and support those who work tirelessly to care for the dying in our hospices, hospitals and care homes.”

