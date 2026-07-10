BREAKING: UK pro-life former MP murdered

British police are investigating the murder of Ann Widdecombe, 78, who was found wounded and deceased in her Devon home.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ann Widdecombe, a British former MP and television star, has been murdered.

British police are investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe, 78, who was found wounded and deceased in her Devon, England, home on July 9. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Devon and Cornwall Police are now looking for “a white male” as a suspect in her death. Widdecombe’s death was announced in the British newspapers this morning without reference to foul play.

A Catholic convert and pro-life politician, Widdecombe endeared herself to Britons with her surprisingly popular appearances on television shows Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Citizen Go’s Caroline Farrow paid tribute to the Catholic politician this morning on X before the circumstances of her death were known.

“Ann Widdecombe gave Catholics like me hope,” Farrow wrote. “She proved that you could hold unapologetically Catholic, trenchant views, participate fully in public life and still become a much-loved national treasure. Her faith was never a barrier. It was the source of her courage. May she rest in peace.”

Ann Widdecombe gave Catholics like me hope. She proved that you could hold unapologetically Catholic, trenchant views, participate fully in public life and still become a much-loved national treasure. Her faith was never a barrier. It was the source of her courage. May she… — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) July 10, 2026

Widdecombe was a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010, subsequently a member of the Brexit Party, and then a member of the Reform Party.

John Smeaton, the former Chief Executive of the Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child, has also praised Widdecombe. “Ann Widdecombe was one of the UK’s most eloquent advocates of the right to life, and famously not afraid to speak truth to power,” he said. “The best thanks we can now give Ann is our prayers that God will richly reward her tremendous qualities, particularly her courageous pro-family and pro-life witness, with a swift entry into the heavenly home for which all of us long.”

This is the second murder of a high-profile Catholic politician in England this decade. Sir David Amess, Member of Parliament for 38 years, and Widdecombe’s friend, was murdered at work in 2021 by Islamist Ali Harbi Ali.

Amess’s daughter Katie has released a statement.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ann Widdecombe,” she wrote. “Ann was a loyal and longstanding friend to my father, Sir David Amess, and our family will always be grateful for the kindness, strength and dignity she showed in the most difficult

moments of our lives.”

“Her eulogy for my father at Westminster Cathedral, and the compassion she offered us in the days and months that followed his death, reflected the very best of her character, warm, principled, and unwavering in her support for those she cared about,” Katie Amess continued. “Ann’s friendship meant a great deal to my father, and her words brought comfort to so many who loved him. Today, we remember her with affection and respect, and we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

Developing…

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